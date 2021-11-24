reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $618,789.29 and approximately $4,820.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,624,266% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,444,723 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.