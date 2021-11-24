Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $204.30

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $204.30 and traded as high as $212.40. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $212.40, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.30.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

