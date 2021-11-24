Renew (LON:RNWH) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725 ($9.47).

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 794.96 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £625.48 million and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.61).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

