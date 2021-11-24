RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.92. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,328 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.20.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.