Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $27.73. Renren shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 30,238 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

