Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 6% on Insider Selling

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.86. 3,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 310,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Specifically, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,381 shares of company stock worth $4,645,969 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

