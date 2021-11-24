Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 24th (ALSRF, BABA, GPS, HCHDF, HTA, JACK, JWN, PLAN, SMTGF, TITN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 24th:

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

