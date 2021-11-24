Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical research company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

Shares of A opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

