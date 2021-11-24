Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

