Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 24th (AAPL, ABBV, ADI, ADSK, AIXA, AOX, AT1, BAS, BMO, BURL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

had its price target increased by Truist from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $192.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $216.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €19.50 ($22.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.50 ($8.52) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.80 ($8.86) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.90 ($8.98) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$161.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $360.00 to $368.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $155.00 to $145.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $152.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price reduced by Truist from $152.00 to $146.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €4.00 ($4.55) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 21.80 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $155.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $144.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $169.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$135.00 to C$131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €71.00 ($80.68) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €88.70 ($100.80) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $86.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.50 ($11.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $264.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $99.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €71.00 ($80.68) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $262.00 to $301.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $77.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €92.00 ($104.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €163.00 ($185.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $135.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €480.00 ($545.45) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.