Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

11/23/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

