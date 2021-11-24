Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.09.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

