Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (AAL, ABDP, ADI, ADSK, AGESY, ALL, ANTO, AYI, BA, BBY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:
Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the stock.
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $355.00.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Allstate (LON:ALL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on the stock.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Centamin (LON:CEY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the stock.
CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on the stock.
Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock.
Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
Helical (LON:HLCL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.
Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) target price on the stock.
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on the stock.
SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.
Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.
John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.
