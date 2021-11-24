Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (AAL, ABDP, ADI, ADSK, AGESY, ALL, ANTO, AYI, BA, BBY)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the stock.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $355.00.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Allstate (LON:ALL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

