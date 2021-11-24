Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TPI Composites (TPIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC):

11/19/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $52.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

11/11/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/10/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

11/10/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/9/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

11/2/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

10/22/2021 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

10/20/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

