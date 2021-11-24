Reserve Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (RSV)

Reserve (CURRENCY:RSV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Reserve has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $103,302.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reserve

Reserve is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org . The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

Reserve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

