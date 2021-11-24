Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

