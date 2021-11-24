Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RFP. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:RFP opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.