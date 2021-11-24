Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as low as C$14.83. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 38,906 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RFP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

