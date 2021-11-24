Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as low as C$14.83. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 38,906 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RFP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

