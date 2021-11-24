Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.60 $3.21 billion $0.45 7.11 United Community Banks $714.10 million 4.63 $164.09 million $3.08 12.01

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% United Community Banks 36.75% 14.28% 1.50%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

