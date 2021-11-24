Reviewing SharpLink Gaming (SBET) and Its Rivals

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SharpLink Gaming to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SharpLink Gaming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors 189 708 1228 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given SharpLink Gaming’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpLink Gaming has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors -32.20% -20.99% -4.79%

Risk & Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million -$1.82 million -7.29 SharpLink Gaming Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 66.98

SharpLink Gaming’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SharpLink Gaming. SharpLink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.