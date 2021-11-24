Reviewing The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.2% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The RMR Group and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

The RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 4.83% 4.97% 3.86% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $589.51 million 1.94 $28.79 million $1.69 21.50 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

The RMR Group beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

