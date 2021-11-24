Reviewing VEREIT (NYSE:VER) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37% VEREIT 22.20% 3.87% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and VEREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 VEREIT 1 6 0 0 1.86

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. VEREIT has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.55%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than VEREIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and VEREIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.66 $4.23 million $0.43 13.70 VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.92 $201.13 million $3.11 16.17

VEREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of VEREIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats VEREIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

