Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $127,596,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $16,790,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

