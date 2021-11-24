Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0205 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $103,658.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00101801 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

