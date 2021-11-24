Rise (RISE) Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,500.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027072 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001302 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004669 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,952,123 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

