Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5166786 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

