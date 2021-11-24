Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after buying an additional 218,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 54,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.