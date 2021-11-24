Robert Carey Buys 10,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00.

NASDAQ XAIR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 652,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,674. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $369.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Beyond Air by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Air by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Beyond Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

