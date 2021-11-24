Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $808,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

PriceSmart stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. 54,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,655. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.85 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.