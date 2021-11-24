Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,869. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

