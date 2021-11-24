Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,432 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Robert Half International worth $36,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.87. 8,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,869. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

