Robert W. Baird Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Neutral

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

