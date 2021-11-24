Robert W. Baird Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

