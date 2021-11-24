Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 799.90 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 771.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 720.89. The company has a market cap of £612.82 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 850 ($11.11).

Get Robert Walters alerts:

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.