Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 799.90 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 771.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 720.89. The company has a market cap of £612.82 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 850 ($11.11).
About Robert Walters
