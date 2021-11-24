Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

