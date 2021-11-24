Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director William Huyett Buys 25,000 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RKLY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 337,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

