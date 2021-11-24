Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 15,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 462,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

