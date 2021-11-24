Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.68

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.68 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 139.74 ($1.83). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 135.82 ($1.77), with a volume of 25,193,498 shares trading hands.

RR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,339.08 ($14,814.58). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £979.71 ($1,280.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,555 shares of company stock worth $14,988,294.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

