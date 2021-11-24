ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.67 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00212357 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

