Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.98

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 7333250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Root by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Root by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Root by 104.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Root by 497.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

