Rope Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00012430 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $201,145.62 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.87 or 0.07424436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.36 or 1.00341597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

