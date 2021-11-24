Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

