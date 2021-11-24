Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$104.00 Price Target

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) received a C$104.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.14.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$3.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,849. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.64. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$61.85 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

