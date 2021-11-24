Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

