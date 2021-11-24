Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,825 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.00% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

