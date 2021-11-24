Royal Bank of Canada Buys 768 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investure LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $176.59.

