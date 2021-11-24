Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.95% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

