Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.21 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

