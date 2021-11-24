Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.29% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDI opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.