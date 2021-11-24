Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $310.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

